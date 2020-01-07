× Monmouth Fire Department receives donation of pet oxygen masks

MONMOUTH, Illinois– The Monmouth Fire Department is now better prepared to save our furry friends with a recent donation of specialized oxygen mask equipment for pets.

The city says the kits are part of Invisible Fence’s Project Breathe program and were donated by Phil Vroman from Invisible Fence Of The Quad Cities.

“During a structure fire, large amounts of noxious smoke can be generated in a very short time. On account of the shape of a dog or cats snout, it can be problematic to deliver oxygen rapidly after the pets have been removed from the incident. The new, pet-specific masks can fit around the animal’s snout and create a tight seal that allows the correct amount of oxygen to be delivered, aiding in the recovery.”

The department says the new masks will be on all first-response vehicles.