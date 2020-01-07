In the Kitchen with Fareway: The three staples for a healthy pantry
MOLINE, Illinois– Dietitian Whitney Hemmer showed us the three staples for a healthy pantry during Good Morning Quad Cities Tuesday, January 7. Here they are below:
Oatmeal
- Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron
- Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert
Beans
- Affordable source of protein
- Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)
- Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups
Herbs and spices
- Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends
- Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks
- More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors
- Require 3x more fresh than dried herbs
