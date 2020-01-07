× In the Kitchen with Fareway: The three staples for a healthy pantry

MOLINE, Illinois– Dietitian Whitney Hemmer showed us the three staples for a healthy pantry during Good Morning Quad Cities Tuesday, January 7. Here they are below:

Oatmeal

Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron

Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert

Beans

Affordable source of protein

Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)

Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups

Herbs and spices

Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends

Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks

More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors

Require 3x more fresh than dried herbs