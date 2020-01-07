In the Kitchen with Fareway: The three staples for a healthy pantry

MOLINE, Illinois– Dietitian Whitney Hemmer showed us the three staples for a healthy pantry during Good Morning Quad Cities Tuesday, January 7. Here they are below:

Oatmeal

  • Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron
  • Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert

Beans

  • Affordable source of protein
  • Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)
  • Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups

Herbs and spices

  • Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends
  • Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks
  • More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors
  • Require 3x more fresh than dried herbs
