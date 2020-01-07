× GMQC Helps Girl Scouts Reveal New Cookie for Upcoming Cookie Sales Season

The Girl Scouts want you to know exactly what they stand for, even when you’re enjoying their famous cookies.

That’s why they’ve released a new cookie – Lemon-Ups™. It’s a crispy lemon cookie baked with eight messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs, like “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.” 9 in 10 Girl Scouts say the Girl Scout Cookie Program® has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path, so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow.

The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which includes favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®. Each and every cookie purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.

Digital cookie sales begin Sunday, January 12th, 2020. To make your order, click here.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, click here.