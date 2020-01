Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- After nearly 20 years serving breakfast and lunch to Davenport, Downtown Deli is closing its doors.

In recent years the lunch rush has slowed down with some downtown offices moving elsewhere, owner Alan Cahagan said.

Cahagan decided not to continue his lease.

The sandwich shop could relocate in the future, but there are no official plans yet to do so.

Downtown Deli's last day is Jan. 31, 2020.