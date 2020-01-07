Australian fires equivalent to all of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois being burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to authorities in Australia, as of Monday, more than 12 1/2 million acres have been burned as a result of bushfires. Fires have been raging out of control since late last year, in a weather pattern that has broken records for heat and lack of humidity.

To put the fires in perspective, the same land area that's been burned is equivalent to a fire with boundaries of Keokuk, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa, and Rockford, Bloomington, and Springfield, Illinois. It's important to point out that this is just what's been burned to date. The fire season in Australia is expected to last several more months.

The fires in Australia are spread throughout the country, which is a continent roughly the same size as the Continental United States.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen