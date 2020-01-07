× 3rd man arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to 2018 Village Inn shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa– A 3rd suspect in the 2018 Bettendorf Village Inn shooting has been arrested.

Bettendorf Police say Antoine O. Flournoy Jr. has been arrested and is charged with attempted murder, willful injury – causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest comes after a shooting in July of 2018 at Village Inn on State Street in Bettendorf where a man was shot.