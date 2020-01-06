× Telecom Pioneers Announced As Three Degree Recipient for January

Telecom Pioneers also known as AT&T Pioneer Volunteers has been selected as the January recipient for the Three Degree Guarantee.

Telecom Pioneers will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet Buick for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

AT&T Pioneer Volunteers focus efforts in five major areas: helping military families, protecting the environment, education, life enrichment and health and human services. Locally, AT&T Pioneer Volunteers run an annual campaign raising money to purchase shoes for underprivileged children in the Illinois Quad Cities area. In the past 10 years, they have raised enough funds to serve more than 3,000 local children.

