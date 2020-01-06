× Quiet skies continue until later this week

High cloudiness has produced a filtered sun throughout our afternoon with temperatures in the 30s.

These clouds part of a weak disturbance to our west that will race across the area through this evening and overnight. Might see a sprinkle of flurry overnight but given the lack of moisture near the surface coverage remain isolated.

By Tuesday, a bit breezy but just enough to break out some sunshine later in the day with highs in the upper 30s.

30s and sunshine will be common for Wednesday before the next weather system arrives on Thursday out of the southwest.

This system will not only carry warmer winds and highs around 50 but bring some light rainfall which is expected to develop later that day into the evening.

Another wave of energy will also approach out of the southwest as we head into the upcoming weekend, when at the same time we spill in some slight colder temperatures. By Friday night, the timing, temperatures and track will determine if we get grazed with some snow or a wintry mix. If the track is a bit more south and east then we may be talking about a cloudy,dry and seasonally cold upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: