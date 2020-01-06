Protesters gather outside Cheri Bustos’ office opposing war, Iran airstrike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- People around the country and here in the Quad Cities protested over the weekend against airstrikes that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sparking fears of war and threats of a response.

A few dozen people demonstrated outside Congresswoman Cheri Bustos' office in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday. Organizers say that drone strikes could further destabilize the region and pull America into another conflict in the Middle East.

"Another endless war in the Middle East, we've lost too many lives as it is," Wes Frenell, a protester said. "Invested trillions of dollars, funds that could be used to improve the lives of people instead of blowing people up."

Officials in the Trump administration have said President Donald Trump has defended the strike saying the commander of Iran's security and intelligence services was plotting "imminent and sinister" attacks on Americans.

After the strike, oil prices surged nearly 4 percent, but it is unclear how long the higher prices will last.