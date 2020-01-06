Drunk driver causes multi-car accident on I-80, police say

Posted 4:03 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 05:17PM, January 6, 2020

QUAD CITIES—A Bettendorf man has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after police say he caused a multi-car accident.

According to police, January 6, around 2:53 P.M., Sean M. Dunahugh, 27, from Bettendorf rear-ended a car in front of him, causing that car to hit another vehicle in the opposite lane.

As a result, Around 3:00 P.M., the Westbound lane on the I-80 bridge was briefly shut down as police worked to clear the scene.

Police shut down Westbound traffic to clear the accident.

Traffic was rerouted through I-74 and I-280  during the cleanup.

The News8 drone captured the action from the sky. The Westbond lane has since opened back up.

No word yet on any injuries.

