Illinois will stop collecting on unpaid red-light tickets

The Illinois comptroller says her office will stop collecting fines against drivers who are ticketed after cameras catch them violating red lights.

Susana Mendoza says poor and minority motorists appear to be most affected by the $100 tickets, which can double if not timely paid. She also notes that federal investigators are looking at the relationships between some communities and a red light vendor.

“My office is taking decisive action in response to unethical arrangements that have come to light regarding the red-light camera industry,” Mendoza said in a statement.

“As a matter of public policy, this system is clearly broken. I am exercising the moral authority to prevent state resources being used to assist a shady process that victimizes taxpayers.”

A 2012 state law allows local governments to use the comptroller’s office to collect debts.

Unpaid traffic tickets can be deducted from tax refunds.