Burlington elects new mayor with unanimous vote

Posted 7:31 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 07:44PM, January 6, 2020

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Burlington officially has a new mayor after a unanimous vote by the city council.

On Monday, January 6 Burlington voted on a new Mayor. It comes after the mayor of 6 years, Shane McCampbell, did not seek re-election.

The new Mayor is John Billups. He was voted unanimously by the council to be the new Mayor.

Our team at the meeting says he was sworn in by the city clerk after the vote and immediately took on the role for the remainder of the meeting.

