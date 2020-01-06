Australian fires: How you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a new week begins, bushfires in Australia rage out of control. As pictures and video reach the rest of the world, people are searching for ways to give back.

The folks at CNet have come up with a great list of ways to donate and help:

Direct to firefighting efforts

Australia is on fire. Nearly half a billion animals have been killed with more than 14.5 million acres burned. This is climate change. pic.twitter.com/Mvy6JRe9o2 — Earth (@earth) January 3, 2020

Relief and support efforts

Imagine if our country was on fire. ABC News Chief Meteorologist @Ginger_Zee will be in Australia with important reports on @GMA this week. pic.twitter.com/DOQRsJzWay — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) January 5, 2020

Wildlife

Housing

Airbnb has established an emergency housing site for those displaced by the bushfires via its Open Homes initative. You can book free accommodation in certain areas of New South Wales and Victoria.

Similarly, Find A Bed, established by Australian writer Erin Riley, allows people to offer up a bed or locate a bed in NSW, Victoria and South Australia. It currently has 900 registered volunteers.

Fundraising and auctions

Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires https://t.co/CzuFIpvfGm pic.twitter.com/NE32mOy73i — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 6, 2020

Mental health services