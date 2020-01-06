2020 Golden Globes: Full list of winners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The 2020 awards season has officially begun with the 77th annual Golden Globes.

The Globes, famously unpredictable, offered a couple political platforms, expletive laughs and diverse group of honorees at Sunday night's event near Los Angeles. Streaming services played a major role.

Five-time host Ricky Gervais snickered at his own jokes, which often were a mystery to viewers as they were censored for apparent explicit language. And Brad Pitt, at no surprise, took home an award.

Netflix had a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings. Jennifer Lopez had a chance to win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there was a three-way showdown in the original song category with Elton John getting the Globe over Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Ellen DeGeneres received a new TV special achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, is given annually to honor someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

Here is the full list of winners indicated in bold.

Best Motion Picture, drama

"1917" -- winner

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Irishman”

“The Two Popes”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” -- winner

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” -- winner

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” -- winner

“Rocketman”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” -- winner

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Roman Griffith Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” -- winner

Best director, motion picture

Bong Joon-Ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Sam Mendes, “1917” -- winner

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” -- winner

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” -- winner

Best animated feature film

“Frozen II”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link” -- winner

“The Lion King”

Best screenplay, motion picture

“The Irishman”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” -- winner

“Parasite”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best foreign language film

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite” -- winner

“Les Misérables”

Best original score, motion picture

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” -- winner

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best original song, motion picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” -- winner

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Best TV series, drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)”

"Succession" (HBO) -- winner

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix) -- winner

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO) Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX) -- winner

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon) -- winner

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon) -- winner

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Ben Platt, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu) -- winner

Best limited series or TV movie

“Chernobyl” (HBO) -- winner

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX) -- winner

Merritt Weaver, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Joey King, “The Act” (Hulu)

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great” (HBO)

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” (Netflix)

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime) -- winner

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Christpher Abbot, “Catch 22” (Hulu)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu) -- winner

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO) -- winner

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

