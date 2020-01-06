× 1 found dead in vacant Rock Falls apartment

ROCK FALLS, Illinois– A person was found dead in a Rock Falls apartment Saturday with police calling their cause of death as suspicious in nature.

The Rock Falls Police Department found a dead person in a vacant apartment at an apartment building in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., Jan. 4, 2020, according to a statement from the department.

An autopsy will be performed and the death is being investigated as suspicious.

Police ask those with any information about this incident to call Rock Falls Police at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.