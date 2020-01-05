× Windy conditions for Sunday

We have a warmer day today, but despite what your thermometer says it won’t feel much better. We are expecting to see gusty winds this afternoon.

A cold front will push through our area during the early afternoon hours and will bring gusty winds to our hometowns. Sustained winds will be 20-30 MPH with gusts reaching up to 40+ MPH. If you still have some holiday decorations around the outside of your house, you will definitely want to make sure to move them or secure them!

Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s, but this doesn’t mean you won’t want your heavier coats as it will feel like it is in the mid 30s for much of the day. We will see partly cloudy skies but once the cold front moves on to the east, we will see some more sunshine for the afternoon.

Winds will calm down tonight as we see more cloud cover build into the beginning of the work week. We will see another 40 degree day for Monday.

The weather will be quiet and cool through Wednesday before another temperatures swing occurs. We could see another 50 degree day for Thursday, but this is accompanied by a system that will bring some rain to the area.