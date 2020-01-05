The Score Sunday – Rock Island, BB, Rockridge BB, IHMVCU GBB, FCA

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the Rock Island Basketball team after winning the State Farm Classic for the second straight year. Rockridge won the Macomb Holiday Tournament and has plenty of momentum going into the second half of the season.  Girls basketball Coaches talk about the excitement around the IHMVCU Shootout.  In the FCA story of the week we feature Rock Island Wrestler Victor Guzman,

