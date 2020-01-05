This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the Rock Island Basketball team after winning the State Farm Classic for the second straight year. Rockridge won the Macomb Holiday Tournament and has plenty of momentum going into the second half of the season. Girls basketball Coaches talk about the excitement around the IHMVCU Shootout. In the FCA story of the week we feature Rock Island Wrestler Victor Guzman,
The Score Sunday – Rock Island, BB, Rockridge BB, IHMVCU GBB, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – IHMVCU Shootout breakdown, Genesis shootout recap, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling Newman Football, FCA, 2019 Football YIR
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, FCA -Cathy Marx
-
The Score Basketball Week 1
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa/ Illinois Recap, Taylor Puglisi, YMCA Rowers, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Genesis Shootout Breakdown, Army-Navy Flag Football, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott VB, Bettendorf FB, Newman FB, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Cubs Joe Maddon, David Ross, Cobey Brock, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Mediapolis VB, Morrison FB, Jake Meeske, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Orion VB, Matt Brill, Suni Lane’s big day, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – QC Storm Hockey, Brett Greenwood, L-M Football, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan-Wehersfield FB, Pleasant Valley VB, B1G BB, FCA
-
State bragging rights on the line at IHMVCU Shootout