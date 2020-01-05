× Suspected burglar arrested after breaking into Davenport businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Davenport Police have arrested the man accused of breaking into several businesses on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Antonio Holmes was booked into Scott County Jail Sunday morning. The 51-year-old is being held on a $48,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, Holmes broke into businesses at the Salon and Studios strip mall on 53rd and Pine Streets. He was caught on camera using a brick to break the glass of the front door. He then used it to get inside five individual businesses, including The Coffee Revolution. Holmes tried to get inside three other businesses but was unsuccessful.

Police estimate he caused $20,000 worth of damage and stole more than a thousand dollars.

Holmes is charged with five counts of felony burglary, one county of theft, and four charges for attempted burglary.