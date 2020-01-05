× Muscatine man facing several charges after crashing car into a Kirkwood home’s yard

KIRKWOOD, Illinois — A Muscatine man is facing a long list of charges after he crashed his car into the yard of a Kirkwood home.

According to a press release from Illinois State Police, 65-year-old Mustacine resident Michael Payne was driving while intoxicated on Harding Street in Kirkwood when a high-speed improper lane change caused him to run off the side of the road, strike the ditch embankment, and crash to a stop in a yard.

Payne was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Payne is charged with Aggravated DUI, DUI Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Disobeyed Stop Sign, and Driving while License Revoked.

The Illinois State Police were assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Central Warren Fire Department, and Berg’s Towing.