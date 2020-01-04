× Village of Carbon Cliff issues boil order for large list of streets

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — The city of Carbon Cliff has issued a boil order for a large list of streets in its limits in effective January 4th.

The precautionary boil order involves properties located along RT 84 (2nd Avenue) from Colona Road to I-5, all of 1st Avenue from 6th Street to State Street, 1st Street through 6th Street; State Street, Lily Avenue, Jay Street, Sinclair Boulevard, Cliff Drive, Cliff Court, Valley View Drive, Orchard Court, Cherry Court, Greenwood Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, Mansur Avenue, Charles Street, Allen Street, Mansur Street, Foret Mansur, Rebecca Lane, Rebecca Place, Rebecca Drive, and Crampton Avenue.

The Village of Carbon Cliff also encourages residents to read the full report for boiling instructions, release information, and other details.