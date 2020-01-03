× YOUR MONEY with Mark: Economic outlook for 2020

OMAHA, Nebraska– The Mid America Business Conditions Index rebounded to 50.6% in December of 2019, from 48.6% in November. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth.

An economist at Creighton University says the trade war and the global economic slowdown will hurt the overall Mid-American economy for the first half of 2020. However, he expects overall regional growth to stay soft but still positive. For more information on other reports from this year, click here.

How does Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski feel about the economic outlook of 2020. He’ll tell us Monday, January 6. Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.