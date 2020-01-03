Train derailed in Le Claire, several train cars flipped over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LE CLAIRE, Iowa-- A train derailed in Le Claire, Iowa overturning multiple train cars just around 11 a.m. Friday.

The train derailed at Jones Street behind the Blue Iguana restaurant.

"I work from home and heard the train coming louder and faster than normal as I’m used to hearing them every day, multiple times a day," Le Claire resident Kayla Lewis said via email. "Then noticed my building actually started trembling so I walked out onto the patio and started recording."

News 8 sent crews to the scene. Check back here for updates.

This is a developing story.