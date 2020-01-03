The Score Basketball Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score returns for the first time in 2020. We have highlights from the 2nd Eastbay Shootout. Rockridge, United Township, Rock Island and Moline all play in this years event.

Galesburg rolls past Alleman.

Geneseo beats Dixon.

Newman with a win over Kewanee.

Princeton edges Erie-Prophetstown.

Central DeWitt knocks off top ranked Beckman.

Maquoketa falls to West Delaware.

West Burlington over Holy trinity.

Sterling girls pick up Western Big 6 win.

Wapello improves to to 7-1 with win.

West Burlington girls cruise to victory.

Northeast picks up 13 point win.

Fulton gets past Prince of peace.