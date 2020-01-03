Winter weather patterns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs in the 30s and snow on Halloween, but Christmas day broke a record high temperature! I'm sure we are all thinking how is this winter going to pan out against last year.

When comparing November and December of 2019 to 2018, we can actually see some similarities in patterns. November in 2018 saw an abnormally high amount of snow and also was 8.8° below the average high temperature for the month. Just this past November, we saw a similar pattern with temperatures below normal and a couple inches over the normal snowfall average. Going through November, I'm sure you thought "here comes a crazy winter again!" But, then there's December. December of both 2018 and 2019 were very mild and were in snowfall deficit since only receiving just a few inches of snow each month!

January of 2019 is something that can't be forgot. We saw record cold, lots of snow, and what seemed to be the never ending winter. Something you may not remember is that we were actually pretty mild to being the year of 2019! We saw a couple days with temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s, just like the first few days of 2020.

When looking at the temperature and precipitation outlooks for the month of January, the Quad City area has equal chances to see above, below, or normal quantities of each. As we keep an eye out on the next two weeks, models are tracking a cooler trend and maybe a little more snow.