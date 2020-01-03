× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Unpoppable Bubbles

Sometimes, I have to remind myself what this segment is all about. It’s called Nailed It OR Failed It, which means we’re testing out recipes, crafts, and science experiments to see if they actually work.

Today – Jan. 3, 2020 – was a perfect example of that.

During Good Morning Quad Cities, we tried to create “unpoppable” bubbles based on this recipe of water, dish soap, and corn syrup. We followed it step by step, but our bubbles still popped:

Why did this happen?

We're still not sure, but we had plenty of faithful and smarter-than-us viewers write in and give us some great advice.

Almost everyone said to use Glycerin. So, I went out and bought some in between shows, found a new recipe, and we gave it a go:

Oh well, at least we can say we tried!

The bubbles still popped, but they lasted a little bit longer, right?

Whether we Nailed It or Failed It, you know what we always consider a NAILED IT?

