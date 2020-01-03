× Man arrested for Davenport Verizon store armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Verizon Wireless Store of more than $25,000 worth of products with another man in December.

Lynn Brooks III, 27, and another person entered the store at 1800 North Division Street around 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019, according to a police affidavit. Brooks allegedly pointed a handgun at a Verizon employee and made them open a safe that stores cell phones and electronics.

Brooks’ accomplice stole several phones and other electronics while Brooks held the gun against the back of the employee’s head, according to the affidavit.

Brooks and his accomplice stole more than $25,000 worth of items from the store, the affidavit said.

Brooks is being charged with armed robbery, a felony.

Police ask those with additional information about these incidences to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or to submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola” apps.