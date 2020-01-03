× Light snowfall on track tonight… Dry rest of the weekend

The first flakes of the new year are still on track tonight before ending near sunrise Saturday morning.

Snow will increase in coverage from the northwest to southeast during the evening and overnight hours. Total snowfall accumulations are averaging from a dusting to an inch with 2 inches likely for parts of Southeast Iowa into Western Illinois. Roadways will be especially slick along Highway 34 from Ottumwa to Burlington, IA as well as Route 136 from Keokuk, IA to Macomb, IL.

Skies will become sunny in the afternoon with highs around the mid 30s.

Sunday will be the weekend’s warmest but also the windiest with gusts over 40 mph and temperatures in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

