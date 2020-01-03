Iowa Caucus is officially one month away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA-- Caucus participants in Iowa have a month to decide which candidate they want to support in the November general election.

Since 1983, Iowa has been the first in the nation caucus, creating a huge battleground for all candidates.

"We want high participation," said Anthony Carroll, AARP Iowa Advocacy Director. "It`s a great thing we have in Iowa with our first-in-the-nation caucus. We want to show high turnout."

How to vote differs for each party.

For Democrats, participants separate into groups, based on their support of a candidate. Later, a verbal vote is taken to approve the number of delegates.

For Republicans, participants simply cast a vote of support.

In order to participate you have to be at least 18 years old and a registered voter. You can register to vote the day of the caucus if you haven't already.

The Iowa Caucuses will be on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

To find your Caucus precinct click here for Democrats or here for Republicans.