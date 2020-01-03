Illinois kennel owners take a financial hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, ILLINOIS-- Some Illinois kennel owners have taken a hit after they were forced to install fire safety systems. Now they're questioning the fairness over the law.

January 2019. 31 dogs perished in a fire at a dog kennel in West Chicago. The reason; there were no fire alarms, sprinklers or staff on site.

The tragedy sparked new legislation. Kennels either have to be staffed 24/7 or have sprinklers or alarms installed.

The law came into force on January 1st this year, after the bill was signed in August.

Kennel owner Sandy Laleman had five months to get up to code. Her greatest concern was the cost.

The law only applies to kennels and animal shelters, vet clinics are not included.

In business for 22 years and a client list of 4000, she says she will have to raise boarding fees to make ends meet.

Other shelters say there should be subsides to assist with costs.