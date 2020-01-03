Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP)-- The fight is finished for a Michigan family.

After years of watching Lake Michigan inch closer to their lakefront home, the lake finally won. The family's home crashed off the top of an eroding sandy bluff on New Year's Eve.

Tish Gancer said the house has been in her family for generations dating back to the 1930s and wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.

"We'd been working so hard and it looked like it was going to work out," Gancer said. "It really sped up there in the last couple weeks."

WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over late Tuesday. Neighbor Bob Lloyd tells WZZM-TV that he heard a sound “and could just see the house going.”

The house landed on the hillside just above the lake and Gancer was not there at the time it fell.

Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.

Neighbors say the home next door is also close to falling into the lake.