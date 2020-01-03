Few inches of snow possible by Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're gearing up for our first inch of snow of the new year.

It should begin around 5pm today with light snow expected through the wee hours of Saturday. When you're up and about in the morning, the snow will taper off to flurries. Total snowfall accumulations will likely be in the 1-2 inch range, with the most falling in Eastern Iowa. The least amount of snow is expected in Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Bureau County.

Watch for slick roads, especially after midnight and through 10:00am Saturday.

After the snow, we'll be looking toward a very windy Sunday. Some gusts could approach 50 mph. That's right near the threshold where some damage will be possible. A Wind Advisory will likely be needed, but it won't be an overly cold day. A westerly wind coming off the Rocky Mountains isn't typically frigid, so we'll see highs in the 45-50 degree range.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen