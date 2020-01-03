East Moline has a new police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- The East Moline Police Department has a new police chief.

Chief Jeff Ramsey was sworn in on January 3. He's replaced former Chief John Reynolds. Reynolds announced his retirement back in November of 2019.

Chief Ramsey says it's a great honor. He wants to continue on some of the things Reynolds started, including community engagement programs.

The new police chief was born and raised in Davenport. He says he got hired at the East Moline Police Department and learned different positions before becoming chief.