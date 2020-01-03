× Davenport police discover abandoned car damaged by gunfire near River Drive Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the dark and then discovered that it was abandoned and riddled with damage from gunfire.

The Davenport Police Department received the call at 1:07 a.m. in the morning of Friday, Jan. 3. The call was reported a unoccupied, but suspicious vehicle in the area of 3rd Street and River Drive. At the scene, officer found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot with the doors open, the back window shattered, and the tires flat. T

Davenport police closed River Drive from E 3rd Street to E 4th Street temporarily for the initial investigation. The search resulted in several spent shell casings being in the found lying in the street on E. River Drive. Officers determined that the car had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and this case is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.