Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey sentenced on harassment charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey will spend one year on probation and pay a fine after she was sentenced for a harassment charge.

According to Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, Lacey was sentenced on January 3 for harassment second degree.

She was found guilty of that charge by a jury in September of 2019.