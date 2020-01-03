× Burlington man arrested on meth charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa– A Burlington man has been arrested after what police call an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.

On Friday, January 3 around 1:30P.M., the Burlington Police Department, and Davenport Police Department, located and arrested Lavelle Harris,35 of Burlington.

Police say he was arrested on a Federal Warrant for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

Harris’ arrest stems from the ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the greater Burlington, Iowa area.

He is being held without bond.