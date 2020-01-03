Burlington man arrested on meth charges

Posted 3:50 pm, January 3, 2020, by

BURLINGTON, Iowa– A Burlington man has been arrested after what police call an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.

On Friday, January 3 around 1:30P.M., the Burlington Police Department, and Davenport Police Department, located and arrested Lavelle Harris,35 of Burlington.

Police say he was arrested on a Federal Warrant for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

Harris’ arrest stems from the ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the greater Burlington, Iowa area.

He is being held without bond.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.