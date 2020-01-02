Yankees legend who threw only perfect World Series game, Don Larsen, dies at 90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don Larsen, the New York Yankees pitcher who threw the only perfect game in World Series history, has died.

His agent says the journeyman pitcher who rose to the heights of baseball glory died Wednesday night of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho.

Larsen's gem came in 1956, the only no-hitter in World Series history. Larsen was the unlikeliest of characters to attain what so many Hall of Famers couldn’t. He had a career record of 81-91 and never won more than 11 games in a season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says Larsen's accomplishment has "remained unique for 63 years and counting.” Don Larsen was 90 years old.