Yankees legend who threw only perfect World Series game, Don Larsen, dies at 90

Don Larsen, the New York Yankees pitcher who threw the only perfect game in World Series history, has died.

Former New York Yankee Don Larsen is introduced during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

His agent says the journeyman pitcher who rose to the heights of baseball glory died Wednesday night of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho.

Larsen's gem came in 1956, the only no-hitter in World Series history. Larsen was the unlikeliest of characters to attain what so many Hall of Famers couldn’t. He had a career record of 81-91 and never won more than 11 games in a season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says Larsen's accomplishment has "remained unique for 63 years and counting.” Don Larsen was 90 years old.

 

