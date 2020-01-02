× Tulsi Gabbard raised $3.4 million in fourth quarter

(CNN) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard raised $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a campaign spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

The campaign’s total includes close to $1.2 million received in December, surpassing the campaign’s $1 million goal for that month.

The overall sum lands the Hawaii congresswoman at the bottom of the Democratic pack of the four candidates who’ve announced their fourth quarter fundraising totals so far. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took in $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019, while former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million and businessman Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million.

It is also far below the fourth quarter total of President Donald Trump, who raised $46 million.

It’s unclear whether Gabbard has met the Democratic National Committee’s tighter fundraising requirements to participate in this month’s debate. She will also have to meet the DNC’s polling requirements to officially qualify for the debate.

Gabbard, who launched her White House bid last February, has proven resilient in the Democratic field, weathering low poll numbers and attacks from top Democratic figures like former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard’s lack of support in qualifying polls left her off the December debate stage, and her relatively unimpressive fundraising haul could threaten her campaign in the run-up to primary season.