Server receives $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg at Illinois IHOP

ST. CHARLES, Illinois — Actor Donnie Wahlberg started off 2020 with a thoughtful gesture by tipping an IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois.

His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter. Walhberg, the brother of Mark Wahlberg, is known as an original member of the boy band New Kids on the Block and for starring on CBS’s Blue Bloods. Walhberg also had roles in the Saw movies and The Sixth Sense.

Hundreds of replies on the tweet are thanking the actor for his generosity. The total bill was $76. He wrote “Happy New Year” and “2020 tip challenge.”

Wahlberg married Evergreen Park native McCarthy in 2014.