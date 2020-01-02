Quad Cities’ first baby of the decade ‘may have a flair for the dramatic’

Ricardo Millan and Sara Faulkner of Bettendorf with their son Levi Faulkner. Photo from Genesis Health System Facebook page. 

While the Quad Cities celebrated the start of a new year, a baby boy celebrated the start of his first year – ever.

Levi Faulkner was the first baby of the new year and the first of the new decade born in the Quad Cities, according to a Facebook post from Genesis Health System.

Little Levi “may have a flair for the dramatic” giving his mom false starts at 32 and 34 weeks, the post said. Ringing in the year on Jan. 1, 2020 at 2:57 a.m., Levi was still two weeks early and “is a healthy 7 pounds and 11 ounces.”

Congratulations to his parents Sara Faulkner and Ricardo Millan of Bettendorf!

