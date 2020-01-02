Quad Cities’ first baby of the decade ‘may have a flair for the dramatic’

While the Quad Cities celebrated the start of a new year, a baby boy celebrated the start of his first year – ever.

Levi Faulkner was the first baby of the new year and the first of the new decade born in the Quad Cities, according to a Facebook post from Genesis Health System.

Little Levi “may have a flair for the dramatic” giving his mom false starts at 32 and 34 weeks, the post said. Ringing in the year on Jan. 1, 2020 at 2:57 a.m., Levi was still two weeks early and “is a healthy 7 pounds and 11 ounces.”

Congratulations to his parents Sara Faulkner and Ricardo Millan of Bettendorf!