President Trump officially on Illinois primary ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- President Donald Trump is now on the Illinois primary and general election ballots.

Illinois US Congressmen Darin Lahood and Mike Bost submitted Trump's petitions and paperwork in Springfield on January 2.

The state has been predominantly democratic since 1991 but Lahood says Trump's record could change the state red. He credits Trump for thousands of new jobs created in the last few years.

Trump was one of 11 presidential candidates to submit paperwork in Illinois as of January 2. The primary election is in March.