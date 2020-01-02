× Open comment period on Iowa hemp regulations set to begin

DES MOINES, Iowa- Iowans will soon have a chance to share their opinions on upcoming hemp regulation changes.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the open comment period for the state’s proposed hemp production regulations began January. 1.

The public can visit rules.iowa.gov to read the proposed administrative rules that will regulate the planting, growing, and harvesting of commercial hemp in Iowa. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m./CT on Jan. 22, 2020.

It is not legal to grow, possess, buy or sell hemp in Iowa until the USDA approves the state plan and the Department publishes notice of the approval in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin.

According to the DOA, once production has been legalized, licensed farmers will be able to grow up to 40 acres of hemp per season.

The Department will start accepting hemp license applications once the USDA approves the state hemp plan and the online licensing system is operational. Interested growers can check iowaagriculture.gov/hemp for updates.

This commercial hemp production program does not legalize the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for human consumption in Iowa. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is still working to determine if CBD is safe for human consumption. Hemp grain, hemp seed oil and protein powder derived from hemp grain have been cleared by the FDA for human consumption.