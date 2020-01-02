× Ongoing drug investigation leads to discovery of meth in Galesburg apartment

GALESBURG, Iowa — Three people were arrested when police found meth inside an apartment as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The search took place at an apartment in the 220 block of North Broad Street on Wednesday, January 1, according to a statement from the Galesburg Police Department. Officers found more than 40 grams of crystal meth, a pistol and ammunition.

Police said 56-year-old Jaqueline J. Gutierrez and 44-year-old Julius D. Rogers were charged with meth possession over 15 grams and weapons charges.

A 21-year-old was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.