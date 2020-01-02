× One injured by gunshot overnight in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — A person in Galesburg suffered a gunshot wound overnight on Thursday, January 2, according to the city’s police department.

The shooting was reported at 5:25 a.m. in the 770 block of Ella Street, read a statement from police. Officers found a female who had been injured by a gunshot.

Police said she was stabilized at the scene and taken to Peoria for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Police say they’re still reviewing witness statements to sort out what happened.

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact them at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.