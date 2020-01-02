In the spirit of Christmas, Denise is sharing her fascination with the art of ballet through a conversation with Claire Cordano and Domingo Rubio – professional dancers with Ballet Quad Cities. Ahead of their performances of The Nutcracker, they talk about what it takes to go pro, on-stage mishaps and how they’ve overcome injuries in their careers. Claire shares the magical moment she had on stage and the most important people to have in the audience. Plus, WQAD reporter Lauren Jackson makes her podcast debut with wins and fails for the week.
On A Mother Level: On Pointe
