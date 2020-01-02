We are ending the decade with Sara Kershaw, mom of 3 girls and high school English teacher. She tells Denise why 9 is her favorite “kid age” so far, the big transition coming in her house in 2020, and the best way you can help your child succeed in school that has everything to do with attitude.
On A Mother Level: New Year
-
On A Mother Level: Thread & Theory
-
On A Mother Level: Dad Jokes
-
On A Mother Level: First Lady
-
WONDER WOMEN Podcast: The Award-Winning Restaurant Manager Battling a Chronic Disease
-
On A Mother Level: Mother Daughter
-
-
On A Mother Level: Ghost Tours
-
On A Mother Level: Gimme Gimmy
-
WONDER WOMEN Podcast: The World Traveler Recruiting Students to the Quad Cities
-
On A Mother Level: Sweet Eats
-
On A Mother Level: She Climbs
-
-
On A Mother Level: BRCA Brave
-
WONDER WOMEN Podcast: The Fantastic Five Putting Themselves – and the Quad Cities – FIRST
-
On A Mother Level: Two Abes