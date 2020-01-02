On A Mother Level: New Year

Posted 9:16 pm, January 2, 2020

We are ending the decade with Sara Kershaw, mom of 3 girls and high school English teacher. She tells Denise why 9 is her favorite “kid age” so far, the big transition coming in her house in 2020, and the best way you can help your child succeed in school that has everything to do with attitude.

