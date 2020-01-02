× Moline reports fewer fires than normal during the holidays, here’s why

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline’s fire marshal said mild weather at the end of 2019 may be the reason for a small number of fires. Alternatively, some of the credit may be due to a new holiday themed program.

Area fire departments took part in a campaign called “Keep the Wreath Red” which was a visible way to bring awareness to fire safety. The wreaths displayed red bulbs. Every time there was a fire that left damage behind, one bulb would change to white.

The program started before Thanksgiving and ended on Thursday, January 2.

As for Moline, Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel said there were fewer fires than normal for this time of year, with two of their red bulbs turning to white.

“It means a lot to say we didn’t have that many fires,” said Spiegel. “I think its because of the mild winter we’re having people aren’t using heating devices they normally use when it’s cold. That helped us out a little bit, but maybe the wreath program worked.”

The Moline Fire Department is looking to do a similar program around Easter.