Former Davenport officer arrested on New Year’s Eve

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A retired officer with the Davenport Police Department was arrested for public intoxication on New Year's Eve.

According to an affidavit from the Iowa District Court for Scott County, Rickey Dale Chase was arrested on Tuesday, December 31 around 8:40 p.m.

The affidavit said officers were originally called to a party where neighbors were involved in a fight. At the scene, Chase, who was at the party, was "getting ready to get into the driver's seat of a vehicle."

Police said Chase appeared to be intoxicated and his girlfriend was trying to get him to leave with her. During the time spent trying to convince Chase to leave, police said he "became argumentative with officers."

The arguing persisted and the affidavit indicated that an officer attempted to arrest Chase. Chase is accused of trying to resist the arrest by trying to pull his arms free and not willingly be placed in handcuffs.

Chase wound up being pinned against a vehicle by officers and was ultimately put in handcuffs.

Jail records show Chase was booked into the Scott County Jail for just over an hour before being released on bond.

According to the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page, Chase celebrated his retirement from the force back in August after serving for 43 years.

WQAD has reached out to Chase for comment.