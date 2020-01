Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- After seeing a fellow police department in need, over 3000 miles away, a Davenport officer decided to help.

Officer Peme Canas is mailing tasers and personalized bulletproof vests to five officers in Savoonga, Alaska. He says it all started when he read an article online about how that department couldn't afford safety gear.

Through local donations and money out of his own pocket, Officer Canas will send thousands of dollars worth of new and donated gear to officers in Alaska.