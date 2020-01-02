BREAKFAST WITH… Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede and Her New Year’s Resolutions for the 2020 Legislative Session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a new year and that means new goals for you - and the people who represent you.

On Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, we had "Breakfast With..." Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede at The J Bar in Davenport, Iowa. Rep. Thede is getting ready to head back to Des Moines for the 2020 Legislative Session, which begins Monday, January 13th, 2020. During Good Morning Quad Cities, she shared some of her resolutions for the year ahead. Those goals include improving equality in schools and raising the minimum wage across the state:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2020 is also an important year due to the Iowa Caucuses on February 3rd, the Iowa Primary Election on June 2nd, and the General/Presidential Election on November 3rd. Rep. Thede is running for reelection, but she said her main focus is getting people involved with the caucuses and learning about the presidential candidates:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Good Morning Quad Cities, we dove deeper into a range of topics during a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page. We discussed mental health funding, medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, voting rights for felons, and more:

This week's "Breakfast With..." was hosted by The J Bar, 4215 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa. For more information, click here.