A few flakes still possible before we start the weekend

If you were ever curious as to the what it would normally feel like on the first day of spring, today was that day! Temperatures will be approaching the 50 degree mark later this afternoon! That’s close to 20 degrees above the norm for this time of year!

We’ll have more clouds rolling in this evening and overnight with no worse than some isolated sprinkles. Lows overnight will drop around the 30 degree mark. That’s about the normal high for this time of year.

Cold front will be passing on through this evening which will cool off our daytime highs in the coming days from upper 30s on Friday to mid 30s on Saturday. In that period, a weak disturbance will pass through the area with some A little light snow and/or flurries Friday night into Saturday morning with little/no accumulation expected.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

